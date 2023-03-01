RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia’s Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow resigned Wednesday in a letter to Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

Gov. Youngkin (R), who campaigned heavily on education and parental rights, picked Balow as Virginia’s 26th superintendent of public instruction not long before being sworn into office. Her resignation is effective March 9.

“I am grateful and humbled to have had the opportunity to serve the children and families of Virginia and I continue to strongly support you and your vision for education in Virginia,” Balow wrote in the letter.

Balow did not share a reason for her departure in the letter but wrote that her family has developed roots in Virginia and will continue to live in the commonwealth “for the foreseeable future.

“The governor thanks Superintendent Balow for her service to the Commonwealth and her work in advancing the Governor’s education agenda to empower parents and restore excellence in education,” Youngkin spokeswoman Macaulay Porter said in a statement.

Balow added that she was proud of moving Youngkin’s education agenda forward during the past two Virginia General Assembly sessions, pointing to the Virginia Literacy Act and the education department’s “Our Commitment to Virginians” report in May 2022.

Her tenure was marked by controversy during the Youngkin administration’s revision process of Virginia’s K-12 standards for history and social science, which faced backlash over omissions, errors and claims of “whitewashing” history.

After multiple delays, the state Board of Education voted in early February to move forward with the education department’s second revision. The learning standards, reviewed every seven years, will set the bar on what K-12 students should learn during each grade as early as the 2024-2025 school year.

