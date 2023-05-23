RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia’s public safety and homeland security secretary has resigned.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) announced the resignation of Robert P. Mosier as public safety and homeland security secretary Monday.

A reason for the move was not shared in the announcement, but a Youngkin spokeswoman told 8News that Mosier, who is leaving the post on June 1, made the decision “to pursue a new opportunity that will allow him to live closer to his family and grandchildren.”

“Secretary Mosier admirably led our public safety efforts across the Commonwealth, furthering our commitment to reduce violent crime and fight the dangerous influx of illicit drugs such as fentanyl. I thank him for his service to the Commonwealth,” Youngkin said in a statement.

Mosier is the second Youngkin cabinet member to resign in under three months. In March, Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow resigned.

Youngkin has picked Terrance C. Cole, who served in law enforcement for 28 years, to replace Mosier, the governor’s office said. Cole spent 22 years in the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

“With the breadth of his leadership experiences at the Drug Enforcement Administration of the United States, Mr. Terrance Cole is well equipped and incredibly qualified to lead our public. safety efforts, ensure safe communities across the Commonwealth, and tackle the scourge of illicit drugs in Virginia,” the governor added.

Mosier called his tenure “an incredible journey of service” to Virginia, expressing admiration for the governor and the rest of his cabinet.

“Under the Governor’s leadership, we have made tremendous progress in public safety especially with the ongoing reduction in violent crime and interdiction of dangerous drugs,” he said in a statement. “It has been my great pleasure to work with the Governor and his cabinet, all of whom share the singular purpose of serving the people of Virginia.

Stay with 8News for updates.