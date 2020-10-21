Virginia’s individual income tax filing deadline for 2019 has been extended to Nov. 1

FILE – This Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 file photo shows part of a 1040 federal tax form printed from the Internal Revenue Service website. On Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s tax rate on a family making $75,000 dollars a year would go from 12% to 25%. A current federal tax rate of 12% applies to families making up to $80,000, or individuals making up to $40,000. That would still apply under Biden, who has vowed publicly not to raise taxes on anyone making less than $400,000. (Associated Press)

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Tax is reminding taxpayers the automatic, six-month filing extension deadline for 2019 individual income taxes is Sunday, Nov. 1.

Virginia Tax said in a news release individuals have until Monday, Nov. 2, to submit their return since the deadline falls on a weekend.

“Last year more than 488,000 taxpayers took advantage of the automatic, six-month filing extension in Virginia, and the majority of those returns came in electronically,” said Tax Commissioner Craig M. Burns.

“Because of COVID-19, we encourage taxpayers to file electronically this year too and to request a refund, if you have one coming, via direct deposit,” said Burns

Virginia Tax said the following things should be kept in mind as you prepare your return:

The standard deductions have changed.

They have increased to $4,500 for individual filers and $9,000 for married couples filing jointly; If your 2019 income was $69,000 or less, you’re likely eligible to file electronically for free.

The criteria for each provider is different, so you’ll need to review each option carefully to make sure you qualify before you get started; and if you do end up owing taxes, there are multiple options for making a payment.

To track your refund, use the Virginia Tax “Where’s my refund?” tool, or call our automated refund system at 804.367.2486.

If you have any questions about your return and need additional information, visit the Virginia Tax website or contact the Virginia Tax Customer Service hotline at 804.367.8031.

