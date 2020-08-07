VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Governor Ralph Northam says the Virginia Supreme Court has granted his request for a statewide eviction moratorium through September 7.
This means landlords will not be able to evict tenants for being unable to pay rent until that date, unless it’s further extended.
“As the ongoing Congressional stalemate leaves Virginians without federal housing protection, this is a critical step towards keeping families safely in their homes,” said Governor Northam.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
MORE NEWS FROM WDVM
- Virginia’s eviction moratorium extended to September 7, after Va. Supreme Court grants Northam’s request
- Woman charged with murder after fatal shooting of Portsmouth man back in May, police say
- Virginia August 7 COVID-19 update: Record 2,015 new cases reported, but health department attributes increase to data lag
- Newsfeed Now: Walmart attack caught on video; Obituary goes viral
- Former NY mayor dies, 2 others hospitalized in food processor explosion