Virginia’s COVID-19 restrictions end at midnight

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam removes his mask to answer a question during a COVID-19 briefing at the Capitol in Richmond, Va, Wednesday Nov 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

PORTSMOUTH, Va (WAVY) — Friday will be a new day in Virginia as we get closer to returning to normal.

The governor is set to lift most COVID-19 mitigation measures at midnight.

This means that social distancing and capacity restrictions will be done in most situations.

Northam made the announcement two weeks ago after the CDC made changes to masking guidelines for fully vaccinated people.

The Norfolk Tides will open Harbor Park at full capacity Friday night — that’s more than 11,000 seats.

Colonial Williamsburg also released a statement Thursday saying that it will begin the process of reopening all of its sites, and returning to normal group sizes.

It may feel strange, but that’s what Executive Order 79 says.

Also, in accordance with Executive Order 72, declared by the governor on May 15, fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks in most situations. Businesses can still require employees and customers to wear a mask.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, a business can ask about your vaccination status without it being a violation of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). HIPPA applies to these entities.

The governor’s order says anyone who is not vaccinated should wear a mask in all settings in accordance with CDC guidelines.

And masks are still required for everyone in schools, given low rates of vaccination among children.

The federal government also still requires masks to be worn when using public transportation, including on buses, trains, and airplanes.