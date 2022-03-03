Virginians spent $3.7B on sports gambling in one year, record $485M in Jan. 2022

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After one year of legal sports betting the Commonwealth of Virginia, people spent a total of over $3.7 billion in wagers.

The Virginia Lottery released its report on sports wagering activity submitted by official licensed operators for January 2022.

January’s report marked one year since legal sports betting launched in Virginia on Jan. 21, 2021.

In the month of Jan. 2022, Virginians wagered $485,544,417, setting a new monthly record for wagering. That is an increase of 14% from the month prior.

Virginia bettors won a total of $446,494,350 for a combined 8.04% operators win percentage.

Virginia’s sports betting catalog of approved leagues and events has continued to expand. Through the end of January, bettors have wagered a combined total of more than $3.7 billion for approved sporting events.

Eleven licensed operators were active and accepting mobile sports wagers during January. You can find a complete list of all approved operators online under the ‘approvals’ tab.

Since legal sports betting began in the commonwealth, over $3.7 billion has been wagered with a gross winnings of $3.38 billion