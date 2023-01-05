Even reliable modem brands will not work with every internet service, so do not make any purchases before checking with your ISP.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Affordable Connectivity Program is a government-funded program helping low-income families pay for internet service, and could even help pay for laptops, tablets or computers.

Program assistance eligibility requirements include:

Household income below 200% of the Federal Poverty Line, or;

If you or someone you live with receives government benefits such as SNAP, Medicaid, SSI, WIC, Pell Grant, or Free and Reduced-Price Lunch.

More information on qualification requirements can be found here. Discounts given to qualifying applicants could range from $30 to free service.

Those interested in applying for the Affordable Connectivity Program are directed to reach out directly to their internet company. Applications can also be completed online here.

More specific information for Comcast/Xfinity users can be found on the company’s website.