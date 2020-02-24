Virginia woman charged with murder in 3-year-old son’s death

WENTWORTH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff’s office has charged a Virginia woman with fatally injuring her 3-month-old son.

News outlets report Shantiequa Renea Woods, of Danville, Virginia, was booked into jail Friday on first-degree murder and felony child abuse charges. Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office investigators allege the 30-year-old fatally injured the baby, Isaiah Woods, while he was staying with her in Ruffin, North Carolina, last week.

The agency wrote in a statement that the child had suffered blunt force trauma to his head and torso. The baby was taken to a hospital Thursday night where he was pronounced dead.