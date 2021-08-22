Virginia War Memorial hosts Veterans Day essay contest

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) – Attention all middle and high school students!

The Virginia War Memorial in Richmond is seeking entries for the Virginia War Memorial 2021 Veterans Day Student Essay Contest – an annual competition open to all Virginia middle and high school-aged public, private and homeschooled students.

There will be two divisions, one for middle schoolers (grades six through eight) and one for high schoolers (grades nine through 12).

This year’s topic is “An American Who Served in The Military following the Terrorist Attacks of September 11, 2001 Who Inspires Me.”

Students may focus on a member of their family, their community, or a famous man or woman who served in any branch of the U.S. Armed Forces as their subject.

Essays should be between 500 and 750 words and utilize interviews and primary sources whenever possible.

The two students who are chosen as winners in their division will each receive a $250 gift card. Their teacher will receive a $100 gift card to purchase classroom supplies.

Student winners will also be invited to visit Richmond and reach their essays aloud and participate in the Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony at the Virginia War Memorial on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.

The deadline for entries is Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, and must be submitted online through the Virginia War Memorial’s website.

For more information about the essay contest, click here.