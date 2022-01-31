Virginia, W.Va. governors ask for break from vaccine mandate due to staffing shortages at rural, state-run healthcare facilities

FILE – A dose of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is prepared at Lurie Children’s hospital, Nov. 5, 2021, in Chicago. Three new U.S. studies offer more evidence that the COVID-19 vaccines are standing up to the omicron variant, at least among people who have received booster shots. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the studies, Friday. Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

The two governors are asking for a limited waiver for the COVID-19 vaccine requirement for staff at rural and state-run healthcare facilities

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has banded together with the governor of West Virginia to ask the federal government to temporarily halt the COVID-19 vaccine requirement for healthcare workers in rural and state-run facilities.

The letter, sent by Youngkin and West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice Monday to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, said rural and state healthcare facilities in Virginia and West Virginia are facing an “urgent staffing crisis.”

The governors said they believe the crisis is so severe that the COVID-19 rule needs to be temporarily put aside.

The rule went into place on Thursday for numerous U.S. states, including Virginia. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services could cut off funding to places that fail to comply with the mandate.

“As you undoubtedly know, our healthcare facilities are strained. After two years of the pandemic and the temporary surge in cases related to the omicron variant, some are even at a breaking point. Unfortunately the CMS interim rule compounds this problem, potentially forcing thousands of healthcare professionals to be fired for failing to comply with the rule’s requirement to be vaccinated,” the letter reads.

The letter added that some facilities have needed to ask COVID-positive staff to return to work before their isolation period is over.

“In Virginia, there is a temporary state of emergency to allow healthcare providers more flexibility in responding to staffing needs, but the top concern we continue to hear from leaders of our healthcare systems is the pending vaccination requirement and the impact it will have on staffing,” the letter continued.

The governors said coronavirus cases that recently spiked due to the spread of the omicron variant are once again trending down in both states. However, they said they are still concerned about the long-term impact of the vaccine requirement, particularly in rural areas such as southwest Virginia and the entirety of West Virginia.

“In these rural areas, access to lifesaving care could be threatened and we may displace a generation of healthcare professionals in a region already battling health disparities,” the governors wrote.

The governors did not say exactly what type of relief from the vaccine mandate they want, but gave some examples of how the limited waiver could be enacted: broader conscience exemptions, flexibility on

enforcement, or simply a six-month delay of the rule.