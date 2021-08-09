Virginia Union University football player dies after collapsing during preseason conditioning

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia Union University freshman died after collapsing Sunday during a preseason conditioning session for the school’s football team.

Quandarius Wilburn, a 19-year-old from Wadley, Georgia, collapsed in a conditioning session on Hovey Field on Aug. 8. Wilburn was rushed to VCU Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, according to a letter VUU’s president sent to students and staff on Monday.

“This is a heartbreaking loss for our campus community,” VUU President and CEO Hakim J. Lucas wrote in the letter obtained by 8News. “I want to personally encourage each of you to keep Mr. Wilburn’s family in your prayers, as well as the VUU athletics department.”

People put silver and red star balloons around the fence of Hovey field on Monday in memory of Quandarius Wilburn. (Photo: 8News’s Ben Dennis)

President Lucas added that the football team had breakfast, attended church service and ate lunch before the preseason conditioning workout on Sunday. The university said it is offering counseling and support to those processing “this devastating loss” in a statement.

“The Virginia Union University family is heartbroken about the passing of a freshman student and football player on Sunday, August 8, 2021,” VUU’s statement read. “Our primary concern is the well-being of the family and fellow students impacted by this tragedy. Virginia Union stands ready to provide support in any way necessary and available as families and students work to process this devastating loss.”

Stay with 8News for updates.