Virginia unemployment drops for 18 straight months; unemployment rate falls to 3.4% in November

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — On Friday, Governor Ralph Northam announced that the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 3.4% in November as the state’s labor force expanded to 4,259,504.

Data also shows that the number of employed residents rose to 4,113899 – an increase of 11,333.

“The Commonwealth’s unemployment rate has decreased once again, for the eighteenth month in a row and to its lowest level since the COVID-19 pandemic began,” said Governor Northam. “Virginia continues to remain a place where both businesses and workers can thrive—and these numbers prove that.”

Year-over-year, the Commonwealth saw job gains of 2.1%, which is higher than what was reported last month. Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate continues to be below the national rate of 4.2%.

“The continued increase in payroll employment and decrease in the unemployment rate are exciting indications of a strong job market in the Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Labor Megan Healy. “We’re proud of the resiliency of Virginia’s businesses and workers alike, and we will continue to work with our workforce development partners to provide support and resources for Virginians looking to enter the workforce.”

The total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 13,600 jobs over the month, less than last month, while the number of unemployed residents decreased by 8,627 to 145,605.

“Since this time last year, the unemployment rate is down significantly, and nonfarm payroll has increased by more than 52,000 jobs,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “These are just two of many positive signs for Virginia’s economy, which is on track to be even stronger than it was before the pandemic.”

In November 2021, Virginia saw over-the-year job gains of 2.1%.