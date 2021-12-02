Virginia to recieve more than $8 billion in funding from bipartisan infrastructure act

Cars drive past construction workers along Interstate Highway 66 in Manassas, Virginia, on August 10, 2021. – The US Senate approved US President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure investment plan. The package described by the White House as “historic” only needed a simple majority to pass, and received the rare backing of several Republicans. The ambitious plan provides for $550 billion in new federal spending on transport infrastructure, but also for high-speed internet and efforts to fight climate change. (Photo by Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — On Thursday, Virginia Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced that the Commonwealth’s transit and highway systems are set to receive more than $8 billion in federal funds over the next five years.

“The bipartisan infrastructure law is delivering real, hard-fought wins to communities across the Commonwealth and the nation to maintain our roads, bridges, and rail,” the senators said. “Already we are seeing the impact this meaningful legislation will have throughout Virginia.”

Warner was one of the main negotiators for the $1 trillion bipartisan bill, which was signed into law last week by President Biden. It provides billions of dollars to state and local governments for not only airports but roads, bridges, public transportation and more.

Virginia’s transit systems are expected to receive over $1.2 billion over the next five years. The funds are expected to be distributed as follows:

Blacksburg, VA: $18,442,213

Bristol, VA – Bristol TN: $7,893,935

Charlottesville, VA: $19,185,122

Fredericksburg, VA: $20,992,768

Harrisonburg, VA: $14,476,058

Kingsport, TN-VA: $11,780,158

Lynchburg, VA: $18,976,348

Richmond, VA: $104,922,587

Roanoke, VA: $22,258,920

Staunton-Waynesboro, VA: $6,770,544

Virginia Beach, VA: $176,559,982

Washington, DC-VA-MD: $2,742,614,626

Williamsburg, VA: $14,401,113

Winchester, VA: $8,736,841

Officials say Virginia transit systems will be able to compete for approximately $34.7 billion in nationwide discretionary grant programs for important priorities like improving bus and train station accessibility and expanding rural transit options.

Those living in Northern Virginia will also see a renewed federal funding commitment for the Washington Metropolitan Transit Authority (WMATA) through the fiscal year 2030. That funding will provide $750 million for WMATA over the next five years.

Additionally, Virginia’s highways, bridges, and electric vehicle charging stations are expected to receive over $7.7 billion in funding over the next five years. The funding will be distributed by the program as follows:

National Highway Performance Program: $3,821,862,528

Surface Transportation Block Grant: $1,859,284,475

Bridge Replacement, Rehabilitation, Preservation, Protection, and Construction Program: $536,761,305

Highway Safety Improvement Program: $408,582,208

Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement Program: $311,405,743

PROTECT Formula Program: $188,510,787

National Highway Freight Program: 183,657,838

Carbon Reduction Program: $165,786,199

National Vehicle Electric Formula: $106,376,132

Appalachian Development Highway System: $102,835,469

Metropolitan Planning: $51,902,542

Railway-Highway Crossings Program: $24,798,925