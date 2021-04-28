Virginia to receive $13.8 million in federal funds to support students experiencing homelessness

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The U.S. Department of Education announced Virginia will receive over $13.8 million in funds under the American Rescue Plan Act, designed to support students experiencing homelessness.

The Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief – Homeless Children and Youth fund received $800 million. $200 million in funding was distributed on April 26. Virginia will receive $13,818,290 total, and get $3,454,572 in April.

The money is to be used to identify homeless children and youth, provide wraparound services in light of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and provide assistance to enable homeless children and youth to attend school and participate fully in school activities. That includes in-person instruction this spring and upcoming summer learning and enrichment programs.

The remaining funds will be allocated to states as soon as June.