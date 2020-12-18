Virginia to receive 100,000 fewer doses of COVID-19 vaccine than initially planned under Warp Speed

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a “Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine” sticker and a medical syringe in front of displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken, October 30, 2020. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia will receive about 100,000 fewer doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this month than originally planned under the federal Operation Warp Speed initiative.

The Virginia Department of Health says it was informed late Thursday that Virginia, along with other states, would get fewer doses in the second week of rollout.

There’s been little explanation as to why states will receive fewer doses, but Pfizer said Thursday it wasn’t facing production issues.

“We have millions more doses sitting in our warehouse but, as of now, we have not received any shipment instructions for additional doses,” a statement from the company read.

Virginia was expected to receive 480,000 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna in December, but is now set to receive 370,650 doses. The Pfizer vaccine has already been given to health care workers in the state, including the first doses at Norfolk General Hospital on Tuesday, and the Moderna vaccine is expected to go out soon. An FDA panel endorsed the Moderna vaccine on Thursday, and approval could come as soon as Friday. Virginia has already placed an order for 146,400 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

The first shipment of Pfizer vaccines (72,125 doses) went to 18 hospitals in Virginia this week. After health care workers, long-term care center residents are set to be next in line.

This week, Northam proposed hundreds of millions of dollars to help with the commonwealth’s pandemic response, including $90 for Virginia’s vaccination campaign.

This is a breaking article and will be updated.