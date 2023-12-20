RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia’s ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over‘ DUI enforcement and public education campaign will ramp up patrolling and sobriety checkpoints across Virginia during the holiday season, with the hopes of keeping drivers, passengers and pedestrians safe.

Between Thanksgiving of 2022 and New Year’s Day in 2023, campaign leaders said 432 Virginians were injured and 23 Virginians lost their lives because of alcohol-related crashes, representing a 77% increase in alcohol-related crash fatalities from the previous holiday season.

Leaders of the campaign said it is particularly concerned with reaching men between the ages of 21 and 35, who are statistically at the highest risk for drunk driving. During the 2022 holiday season, 91% of alcohol-related crash fatalities were men.

Between Dec. 14, 2023, and Jan. 1, 2024, 145 Virginia law enforcement agencies will participate in the holiday wave of the campaign. Law enforcement officers will conduct 646 “individual saturation patrols” and 71 sobriety checkpoints across the state.

In addition, Virginia State Police personnel will work through the holiday as part of Operation CARE – the Crash Awareness Reduction Effort, which aims to reduce traffic crashes, fatalities and injuries caused by impaired driving, speeding and failing to use seatbelts.

State Police will begin to participate in the program on Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, and run through Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.