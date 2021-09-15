Virginia to hold annual ‘Women in Innovation’ conference Sept. 22

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia’s second annual Women in Innovation conference will be held on September 22.



The event is an opportunity for women across the state to come together, share their experiences, and influence the next generation of women leaders.

The conference is on September 22 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.



This year’s event will include discussions from women who have excelled in their field, ranging from leaders in broadcast journalism to athletes who accomplished extraordinary feats.

Some of the featured speakers in this year’s conference are Senator L. Louise Lucas, First Lady of Virginia Pamela Northam, and NewsNation National Correspondent Adrienne Bankert.



The conference is a free, virtual event. To register, click here.