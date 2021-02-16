Virginia to add $160 million to Rent Relief Program for landlords, tenants; homeowners not eligible

Virginia

by: Amelia Heymann

Posted: / Updated:

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gestures during a COVID-19 briefing at the Capitol in Richmond, Va, Wednesday Nov 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Ralph Northam announced on Tuesday that Virginia has received $524 million dollars in federal assistance to help with housing, and the state will immediately put $160 million into the Virginia Rent Relief Program (RRP).

The governor’s office said the RRP is funded through the Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) program, which is included in the recent federal stimulus package.

Northam said Virginia has an eviction crisis, and the pandemic only exacerbated the issue. He said it was the government’s job to make sure people have safe and affordable housing.

“The pandemic has not been easy on anyone, but it has been devastating for people trying to keep a roof over their head,” Northam said.

He said the RRP will continue to operate with racial equity lenses because the pandemic has impacted communities of color the most.

One change to the RRP is it will no longer assist homeowners, however, Northam said there will be other avenues they can seek help. He added most of the applications for the program have been submitted by renters and landlords.

The state has added $85 million into its housing trust fund during this budget cycle. However, Northam said he has proposed increasing that to $125 million. The governor said he is working with the house and senate’s budget division to determine a final amount.

You can find more information about RRP and other measures put in place to help renters and homeowners online here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10