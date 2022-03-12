Virginia teen brain injury survivor featured in transit ad

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — A teen left with a brain injury after being struck by a drunk driver is featured on metro buses throughout Northern Virginia.

Isabella Gallego, 13, is one of the youngest survivors featured in the transit campaign by the non-profit Brain Injury Services.

“I was very excited when they told me I could model for brain injuries. I was thinking that could be a career for me in the future. So I was very happy and grateful that I got to see them,” said Isabella.

When Isabella was just seven years old, she and her family were hit by a drunk driver, leaving them with brain injuries and placing Isabella into a coma.

“On a Superbowl night, we were at a red light and were hit by a drunk driver. And my youngest daughter ended up in a coma, and we were all taken to the hospital that night. So it was a pretty severe accident,” said Jessica Rios, Isabella’s mother.

The accident forced Rios to quit her job and seek assistance due to her injuries. She came in contact with the non-profit Brain Injury Services (BIS).

“Our mission is to empower those impacted by a brain injury that includes people who are survivors of a brain injury, but also family and caregivers, and we have programs to support them as well, said Denise Hyater, executive director of BIS.

The family says BIS has helped them thrive ever since the accident.

“It was a blessing in disguise. When I noticed I was struggling and I would try to advocate or try to explain it to my teacher, and they wouldn’t understand, My brain injury services counselor came in, and she was amazing. She helped me advocate for myself,” said Daniela Oliveros, a brain injury survivor.

The campaign will run for the next eleven weeks.

For more information on BIS, visit www.braininjurysvcs.org.