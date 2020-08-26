Virginia Tech vs. NC State pushed back 2 weeks after 27 cases reported in State athletic department

BLACKSBURG, VA – OCTOBER 9: A general view of Lane Stadium prior to the game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the North Carolina State Wolfpack on October 9, 2015 in Blacksburg, Virginia. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – N.C. State football’s season-opening game at Virginia Tech has been pushed back two weeks following a series of COVID-19 cases within the N.C. State athletic department, the ACC announced Wednesday.

The Wolfpack and Hokies were originally slated to play in Blacksburg on Sept. 12.

They will now play Sept. 26.

“We appreciate the ACC and Virginia Tech working together in partnership to move this game to a mutual open weekend,” said N.C. State Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan. “There’s no blueprint for what we’re all trying to navigate and we are grateful for everyone’s collaboration to make this work.”

State will host Wake Forest to start the year on Sept. 19 while Virginia Tech will play Virginia in Blacksburg.

On Monday, N.C. State paused all athletic activity following 27 positive cases within the department.

On Tuesday, Corrigan sent a letter to football season ticket holders saying season tickets have been suspended, but left open the possibility of single-game sales.

With the announcement of the season opener’s delay, N.C. State said no decision on how many fans will be allowed in Carter-Finley Stadium this season other than it will operate at reduced levels.

Virginia Tech released this statement on Wednesday:

“After consultation with Atlantic Coast Conference officials, our counterparts at NC State and our campus leadership at Virginia Tech, the mutual decision has been made to move the football game between Virginia Tech and NC State at Lane Stadium to Saturday, Sept. 26. Virginia Tech is now scheduled to open the 2020 football season on Saturday, Sept. 19 against the University of Virginia at Lane Stadium. We will continue to provide updates should any further changes to the 2020 schedule be deemed necessary.”

