Virginia Tech suspends more than 40 students for violating COVID-19 regulations

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Tech has suspended more than 40 students for failing to follow public rules, according to Frank Shushok, vice president for Student Affairs.

“Making social choices, wearing a mask, keeping your distance, washing your hands, and being committed to that is hard,” Shushok said. “I want to acknowledge that it is especially hard to be a college student right now. I want to implore you to keep making good decisions and holding people accountable.”

This announcement was made at a virtual town hall the university held on Sept. 11.

During this town hall, college leaders and students talked about VT’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the full town hall here:

