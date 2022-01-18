Virginia Tech no longer requiring COVID vaccinations, mandatory testing for employees

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — After Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed several executive actions over the weekend — including one ending the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for state employees — Virginia Tech announced that university employees will no longer be required to receive the vaccine, report their vaccination status, or participate in mandatory testing.

However, the university says employees are still strongly encouraged to get vaccinated, get the booster dose when eligible, and report their vaccination status.

In addition, all of the current pandemic protocols are still in effect for Virginia Tech students, according to officials.

You can read President Tim Sand’s message — which was shared by Virginia Tech on Tuesday, Jan. 18 — below: