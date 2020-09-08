Virginia Tech launches COVID-19 Helpline, reports 87 new cases among staff and employees

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia Tech reported 87 new cases of coronavirus Tuesday. The school also launched a helpline for members of the university community to get information and answers to matters pertaining to the university’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Virginia Tech COVID-19 Dashboard reported 503 total positive tests, an increase from the previous week’s total of 416. Three of the positive cases are employees while the remaining 500 are students.

The Virginia Tech COVID-19 Helpline is (540) 231-7600.

“The university’s Ready website has a tremendous amount of information on the university’s response to the pandemic, and should continue to be the initial place to turn with questions. But in many cases, members of our community have needs or seek information specific to their circumstances, or prefer to talk to a person. This will be one more resource people can turn to as they navigate the impact of the pandemic on their Virginia Tech experience.” Mike Mulhare, Virginia Tech’s Assistance Vice President for Emergency Management

Initially, the helpline will be staffed between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday with personnel from across the university assisting callers with their questions. Those who call with a question that cannot be immediately answered will receive a callback.

Call volume, topics and timing will be monitored by the university and future updates involving call center hours, subject matter experts and proper staffing may be revised as needed.

Latest Stories