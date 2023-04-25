MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — For the second consecutive year, the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors has approved an increase in tuition and mandatory fees for all students.

On Friday, April 21, the Board of Visitors unanimously approved a resolution to increase tuition for both in-state and out-of-state students by 4.9% and to increase mandatory fees by a total of $208.

The tuition increase will apply to both undergraduate and graduate programs.

According to a release from the university, the increase is “needed to support the university’s share of state-mandated compensation actions as well as strategic investments called for by the university strategic plan.”

Virginia Tech previously increased tuition by 3% for the 2022-2023 school year, but gave all in-state undergraduate students a one-time scholarship to offset the increase. There will not be a one-time scholarship to offset the increase in tuition this year.