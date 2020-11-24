Virginia Tech football gets much-needed bye week after 3 straight losses

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia Tech football team is ready for a much-needed week off that happens to coincide with the Thanksgiving holiday.

Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said at his weekly video news conference Monday that the Hokies will take off Monday, practice Tuesday and Wednesday, and then take the next two days off before reporting back Saturday and beginning game-week preparations on Sunday. Fuente and his staff plan on spending the two days working with younger players and those who participate mostly on the scout teams.

“We need to get those guys some reps and our guys that have played a bunch of reps healthy and feeling better,” Fuente said. “And we need to hit recharge a little bit. It’s been a long process here from the middle of July when we started really practicing all the way to now, playing games every single week and finally getting ready to take a little breath here. It’s been as long a stretch as I can ever remember and obviously it’s been a revolving door of personnel – coaches and players and all that sort of stuff.”

The Hokies have lost three consecutive games and four of their past five heading into the season’s final three weeks. The loss at Pittsburgh left them at 4-5 overall on the season, with games against Clemson and Virginia remaining.

On Monday, Fuente and his staff planned on spending the entire day looking at every single play from the past nine games. He wanted his staff to submit a report at the end of the day that discussed what the Hokies had been doing well, areas that needed improving, things that had giving them problems, and so forth. The staff was slated to meet Monday evening to discuss goals for the Tuesday and Wednesday practices.