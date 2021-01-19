Virginia teacher on leave after video circulates defending mob march

FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. There is increasing concern for the safety of journalists covering protests at state capitals across the U.S., and in Washington. Packing a gas mask and helmet has become the new normal. It’s starting to look, just a bit, like what foreign correspondents face in the world’s conflict zones. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A northern Virginia middle school teacher has been placed on leave after he apparently told students in a virtual classroom he attended the Jan. 6 mob march on the Capitol and described it as a peaceful event.

The short video circulating on social media appears to show Benjamin Plummer, a teacher and soccer coach at Fred Lynn Middle School in Woodbridge, talking to students about the Jan. 6 march and attack on the Capitol.

The teacher tells students he was at the event and describes it as “incredibly peaceful” and blames the media for a false portrayal of Trump supporters.

Prince William County Public Schools say they are investigating.