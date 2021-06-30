Virginia Task Force 2 deploys to help with search and rescue after Surfside condo collapse

SURFSIDE, FLORIDA – JUNE 29: Search and Rescue teams look for possible survivors and to recover remains in the partially collapsed 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building on June 29, 2021 in Surfside, Florida. Over one hundred people are being reported as missing as the search-and-rescue effort continues. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — Virginia Beach-based Virginia Task Force 2 is heading to Surfside, Florida, as search and rescue operations continue after last week’s condo tower collapse.

More than 140 people were still missing and believed to be trapped in the rubble as of Wednesday morning, and the death toll now sits at 16 people. The latest victim was identified Wednesday morning as 92 year-old Hilda Noriega, per Miami-Dade police.

Task Force 2 deployed three engineers earlier this week, and 80 more people were set to roll out from Virginia Beach at noon Wednesday.

The last time the team was fully activated and deployed was for search and rescue operations for Hurricane Michael in 2018, a release from the task force said.

