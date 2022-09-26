VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads-based Virginia Task Force 2 has deployed to Georgia ahead of Hurricane Ian’s expected impact in Florida and the greater southeastern U.S.

The search and rescue team includes four members of Norfolk Fire-Rescue: Captain Bobby Matthews, Captain Dave Mangus, Captain Kyle Shaw and Lt. Russell Bargy.

The team of 40-plus members deployed Sunday afternoon for Georgia, along with Virginia Task Force 1 and and Ohio Task Force 1.

Ian strengthened into a hurricane on Monday and is set to hit the west coast of Florida around Wednesday into Thursday. Mandatory evacuations have been issued for many, with around 5-8 feet of storm surge possible in addition to hurricane-force winds.

Hampton Roads is expected to get some needed rainfall from the remnants of the storm, but there’s still uncertainty about just how powerful things could be when the storm reaches our area.