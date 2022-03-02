Virginia student recognized at Biden’s State of the Union address

WASHINGTON (WRIC) — Joshua Davis, a 7th-grade middle schooler at Swift Creek Middle School, attended President Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday night.

Diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at 11 months old, Davis and his family advocated for lowering prescription drug costs.

“My entire life, this is all I’ve ever known,” said Davis at a press conference in Culpeper on February 10. “I’m thankful that my parents do what they can to make sure I have insulin.”

First Lady, Jill Biden tweeted a picture of Joshua with a birthday cake last night.

(Photo courtesy of Jill Biden’s Twitter)

“Joshua, thank you for being by my side tonight,” she said. “Joe and I are so proud of you. We hope this is a birthday you’ll always remember.”

Davis and his mother, Shannon, were recently introduced to President Biden at an event with Rep. Abigail Spanberger in Culpeper last month.

“Virginia (and all of America) is so proud,” Spanberger tweeted last night. “Families should not have to worry about how they will afford lifesaving medications — and Joshua is a champion of this issue.”