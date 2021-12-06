Virginia State University student dies from injuries in shooting at Ettrick apartment complex

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia State University student has died from gunshot wounds after a shooting yesterday at the University Apartments in Ettrick.

Police are investigating the shooting that happened on the 4000 block of J. Mitchell Jones Drive in Chesterfield County on Sunday, December 5.

Shortly before 8 p.m., police were called the the University Apartments for a report of a shooting. On scene, officers located an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was identified as Daniel N. Wharton, 19, of Alexandria. He was a current student at VSU.

He was transported to a local hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.

Anyone with information about this shooting should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.