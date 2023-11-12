CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia State University police officer was shot and is in the hospital with serious injuries, police say.

Just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday, police were called to the 3400 block of Boisseau Street for a report that a Virginia State University police officer was shot while investigating a disturbance.

The officer was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are currently investigating this shooting and urge anyone with information about the shooting to contact Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251, Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or the p3tips app.