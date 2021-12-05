Virginia State University on lockdown after shooting at off-campus apartment nearby on Sunday evening

ETTRICK, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State University is on lockdown out of an abundance of caution after a shooting took place at an apartment just off campus on Sunday night.

Chesterfield County Police responded to the University Apartments at Ettrick on J. Mitchell Jones Drive around 8 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Officers found a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

Photo: Brad Vassar/8News

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries, and there is no suspect currently.

Police believe there is no immediate threat to Virginia State students or area residents. The investigation into this incident is ongoing. If anyone has information about this incident, contact Chesterfield Police at (804) 748-1251 or Chesterfield Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660. You can also submit tips anonymously using the P3 app.