Virginia state trooper hurt after patrol car struck during traffic stop

KING GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia state trooper was injured after the trooper’s patrol car was rear-ended during a traffic stop Sunday morning.

Virginia State Police said the trooper was inside the marked vehicle when it was struck.

At approximately 11:53 a.m. a Virginia State Police Trooper was on a traffic stop with a BMW sedan, eastbound Route 3 at Dahlgren Road in King George County. The trooper’s vehicle was struck by a 2016 Ford Fusion

The driver of the Ford Fusion was traveling eastbound on Route 3 and struck the trooper’s marked Ford Taurus. VSP said the vehicle’s emergency lights were activated.

“The trooper has been transported to the hospital for treatment of minor to serious injuries,” VSP said in a release Sunday afternoon.

The driver was transported for treatment of minor injuries. Two adults inside the BMW were transported for minor injuries.

Charges against the driver are pending and the crash remains under investigation. King George Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene of the crash, VSP said.