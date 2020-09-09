Virginia State Trooper crashes into embankment to avoid hitting pedestrian

ONLEY, Va. (WAVY) — While responding to an incident involving a crash, a Virginia State Police Trooper crashed into an embankment to avoid hitting a pedestrian on Tuesday.

On September 8 just after 9:30 p.m., a trooper was heading to the scene of a report for a vehicle in a ditch with unknown injuries. While driving, the trooper saw a man standing in the roadway.

To avoid striking the pedestrian, the trooper swerved off the roadway and crashed into an embankment. The trooper did not suffer any injuries as a result of the accident.

Police say that Louis Ewell, 66, was taken to Accomack County Jail on the charge of being drunk in public.

Onley, Va. VSP crash

(Photo courtesy: Virginia State Police)

Onley, Va. VSP crash

(Photo courtesy: Virginia State Police)

