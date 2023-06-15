YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia State Police are warning drivers to slow down when they’re traveling on the roads.
VSP posted on Twitter Wednesday that a Trooper issued a summons in York County last week after he stopped a driver traveling at 126 mph on a 70 mph street.
They also report that 441 people died and 13,051 were injured in 2022 due to speed-related crashes on Virginia highways.
VSP is now using the summons and the stats to remind drivers that slowing down will prevent them from getting a ticket or, even worse, putting your life in danger.