YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia State Police are warning drivers to slow down when they’re traveling on the roads.

VSP posted on Twitter Wednesday that a Trooper issued a summons in York County last week after he stopped a driver traveling at 126 mph on a 70 mph street.

441 people died & 13,051 were injured in speed-related crashes on #Virginia highways in 2022.* Yet, here is a summons issued by a #VSP Trooper in York County on I-64 last week. #SlowYourSpeed so you don't end up paying for a ticket…or worse, paying w/your life. #Drive2SaveLives pic.twitter.com/5jKA5ggxXY — VA State Police (@VSPPIO) June 14, 2023

They also report that 441 people died and 13,051 were injured in 2022 due to speed-related crashes on Virginia highways.

VSP is now using the summons and the stats to remind drivers that slowing down will prevent them from getting a ticket or, even worse, putting your life in danger.