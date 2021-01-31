Virginia State Police responded to almost 270 traffic crashes since midnight

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say they responded to almost 270 traffic crashes and 240 disabled vehicles since midnight Saturday.

This is despite of advisories officials say they’ve given to motorists ahead of the expected winter weather update this weekend.

In a release sent Sunday afternoon, state troopers say they have responded to 252 traffic crashes and 231 disabled/stuck vehicles between 12 a.m. Sunday through 2 p.m. Sunday.



As of 2 p.m., state police were on the scene of 16 traffic crashes and eight disabled/stuck vehicles. The majority of traffic crashes occurring Sunday have involved only damage to vehicles.



As of 2 p.m. Sunday, Virginia State Police have responded to multiple incidents including:

Richmond Division : 44 disabled vehicles & 89 traffic crashes

: 44 disabled vehicles & 89 traffic crashes Culpeper Division : 24 disabled vehicles & 24 traffic crashes

: 24 disabled vehicles & 24 traffic crashes Appomattox Division : 37 disabled Vehicles & 30 traffic crashes

: 37 disabled Vehicles & 30 traffic crashes Wytheville Division : 31 disabled vehicles & 13 traffic crashes

: 31 disabled vehicles & 13 traffic crashes Chesapeake Division : 35 disabled vehicles & 43 traffic crashes

: 35 disabled vehicles & 43 traffic crashes Salem Division : 42 disabled vehicles & 45 traffic crashes

: 42 disabled vehicles & 45 traffic crashes Fairfax Division: 24 disabled vehicles & 16 traffic crashes

Virginians are still advised to avoid travel through Sunday afternoon and evening.

If you must travel, please practice the following safe traffic tips:

• Make sure all windows and lights are clear of snow before heading out.

• Always buckle up – driver and all passengers.

• Drive distraction-free, put down the phone and keep hands on the wheel and eyes on the road.

• Slow speed for conditions.

• Use headlights to increase your visibility and to help other drivers see you better.

• Share the road responsibly with VDOT vehicles and emergency vehicles.