UPDATE: James Williams has been safely located, police say.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia State Police has issued a senior alert on behalf of Alexandria City Police Department on Aug. 19.

The police are looking for James Edward Williams. Williams is a 76-year-old Black male, around 5’8″ and 155 lbs. He has brown eyes and balding hair. He was last seen Aug. 18 exiting the Metrorail subway station in Clarendon, Va. Last seen wearing a Bass Pro Shop hat, a blue polo, blue jeans, tennis shows, a lanyard with a metro pin and a watch on his left wrist.

Williams suffers from a cognitive impairment, and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety, according to police.

Please contact the Alexandria City Police Department with any information at 703-746-4444.