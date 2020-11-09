Virginia State Police mourning loss of explosives detection dog Rudco

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police announced the loss of a four-legged colleague on Sunday. Rudco, an explosives detection K9, passed away at the age of 12 on Friday.

Rudco served with Virginia State Police from Jan. 2010 to Dec. 2017.

VSP tweeted on Sunday thanking the Belgian Malinois for its service.

