Virginia State Police issue Endangered Child Alert for missing 3-year-old from Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police issued an Endangered Child Alert on Friday for 3-year-old Khaleesi Hope Cuthriell, who was last seen in February in Augusta County.

VSP — who issued the alert on behalf of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, Sept. 10– describe Cuthriell as being 3’1″ tall and 40 pounds with blue eyes and blond hair.

Authorities say the girl is believed to be with Candi Royer, a 41-year-old woman who is 5’5″ tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has brown or blond hair and green eyes. Royer was last seen in Augusta County on Friday, Sept. 3.

Police believe missing 3-year-old Khaleesi Hope Cuthriell may be with 41-year-old Candi Royer. (Photo: Courtesy of Virginia State Police)

If you have any information regarding Cuthriell’s whereabouts, please call 911 or Investigator Reid at the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333.