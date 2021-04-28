Virginia State Police investigating two-vehicle crash in Mathews Co.

MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia State Police say they are investigating a two-vehicle crash with confirmed injuries Wednesday afternoon.

According to Sgt. Michelle Anaya of the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred just after 2 p.m. on Buckley Hall Road in Mathews County.

The road is currently shut down due to med-flight crews responding to the incident.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the extent of the injuries sustained during the crash.

This is breaking news and will be updated.

