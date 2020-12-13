Virginia State Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened Saturday afternoon.

On Dec. 12 around 2:40 p.m., state police responded to a single-vehicle versus motorcycle crash with injuries on Route 611 (Dry Bread Road) west of Route 673 (Reavis Gin Road) in Powellton of Brunswick County.

Police say the driver of a 2000 Harley Davidson motorcycle, 66-year-old Jerry Wayne Hubbard, lost control of the motorcycle and ran off the road and into a ditch, ejecting Hubbard.

Hubbard was taken to Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center where he later died from the injuries sustained from the crash.

Police also say that neither speed or alcohol were contributing factors in the crash.