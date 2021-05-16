Virginia State Police investigating fatal deputy shooting in Augusta County

GROTTOES, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police will investigate after a sheriff’s deputy responding to a call about a break-in fatally shot a man who authorities said charged at him with a knife.

The incident happened Friday afternoon in Augusta County. According to a news release from state police, deputies responding to a 911 call about the break-in encountered a man who ran away from a trailer and into nearby woods.

The deputies followed him on foot.

Then state police say the man turned around and charged toward a deputy with a knife.

The deputy discharged his firearm, fatally striking 48-year-old Jeffrey J. Bruce of Grottoes.