Virginia State Police investigating fatal deputy shooting in Augusta County

Virginia

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

GROTTOES, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police will investigate after a sheriff’s deputy responding to a call about a break-in fatally shot a man who authorities said charged at him with a knife.

The incident happened Friday afternoon in Augusta County. According to a news release from state police, deputies responding to a 911 call about the break-in encountered a man who ran away from a trailer and into nearby woods.

The deputies followed him on foot.

Then state police say the man turned around and charged toward a deputy with a knife.

The deputy discharged his firearm, fatally striking 48-year-old Jeffrey J. Bruce of Grottoes.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10