PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal Hopewell officer-involved shooting that occurred just inside Prince George County, near the Hopewell line.

The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1. Hopewell Police have confirmed one person is dead as a result of the incident.

Virginia State Police said a slow-speed police chase involving a Hopewell Sheriff’s deputy started in Hopewell Wednesday afternoon. Police said that when the suspect – driving a 2016 Ford Explorer – eventually stopped the car near the intersection of Temple Avenue and River Road in Prince George County, the adult male driver pulled up to the police vehicles and “confronted the officers with a firearm.”

The City of Hopewell Police Officers and an Alcohol Tobacco Firearm Special Agent – who was present at the scene – then discharged their firearms.

The driver of the suspect vehicle died at the scene. State police said his body will be taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond for autopsy and examination. Police have not yet identified the man, as next of kin have not yet been located/notified.

Virginia State Police investigating deadly Hopewell officer-involved shooting (Photo Courtesy of Virginia State Police)

No law enforcement personnel were injured during the course of the pursuit. Police said the incident remains under investigation at this time.