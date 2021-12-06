Virginia State Police ID man fatally hit by 2 vehicles on I-81 exit ramp

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police (VSP) identified a man killed in a Bristol crash and announced the two cars that hit him could not avoid the crash.

A VSP release states that Edward C. Henegar, 63, of Virginia Beach, was walking in the travel lane of the Interstate 81 Exit 5 ramp with his back turned to traffic when a 2015 Chrysler 200 left the interstate and hit him. Henegar was then hit again by a 2013 Lexus.

Henegar died at the scene.

VSP stated he was not wearing any reflective gear at the time of the incident, and no charges were placed.