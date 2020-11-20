Virginia State Police graduates 55 prior law enforcement officers, 3 to be assigned to local areas

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia State Police 133rd Basic Session class graduated 55 prior law enforcement officers, three troopers will be assigned to local areas in Hampton Roads.

The official ceremony was Friday, Nov. 20, at 10 a.m. in a special, socially distanced, outdoor graduation at the state police Academy.

The trainees began at the academy on Sept. 28 and received over 300 hours of classroom and field training in about 50 different subjects.

In accordance with Governor Ralph Northam’s latest directives related to COVID-19, no family, friends, or media were in attendance. The class was divided into three separately-spaced groups in the parking lot and the event was streamed live via the Virginia State Police Facebook page.

“To the very day of their graduation, the dedicated men and women of this Basic Session academy class have demonstrated their ability to adapt, overcome and succeed,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent.

“Fortunately, we were able to livestream the occasion for families and friends to witness this significant milestone for their loved ones. Not only was this a unique setting for the ceremony, but this is also only the second time in the Department’s 88 year history an Accelerated Lateral Entry Program has been held.”

The Accelerated Lateral Entry Program only accepts “pre-certified Virginia law enforcement officers” who have at least three years of active-duty experience at the local or state level.

Each candidate was in good standing with their former law enforcement employer and underwent an extensive background investigative and testing process. Collectively, the 133rd Basic Session accounts for 426 years of prior law enforcement experience.

Now, each trooper will spend six weeks with a Field Training Officer to learn his or her new patrol area.

Of the class, local troopers will be assigned in Hampton/Newport News, Norfolk/Virginia Beach, and Isle of Wight County.

133rd Basic Graduate Assignment

Austin Kenrick Anders Franklin County

Dylan Wade Billiter Tazewell County

Jonathan William Bloom Chesterfield County

Christopher Stuart Boblett Franklin County

Bryce Alan Campbell Henrico County/Richmond

Jesse Bethlynnie Campbell Bath County

Jason Gregory Carico Bland County

Jermell Lamonte Chatman Arlington County

Dylan Storm Coleman New Kent County

Rickie Lewis Compton, Jr. Halifax County

Scott Thomas Craig Rockingham County

Zachary Ryan Davis Rockbridge County

Peter Lawrence Dayton Lunenburg County

Matthew James DeMoss Norfolk/Virginia Beach

Michael Anthony Dunford Giles County

Tyler Steven Easter Franklin County

Andrew Thomas Ehrhard Shenandoah County

Jonathan Thomas Fitch Rockbridge County

Michael Floyd Fury Fluvanna County

Nicholas Ryan Graham Hampton/Newport News

Jeffery Todd Hackney Giles County

Corey Michael Hall King George County

Joel Riley Hodges Franklin County

Matthew Ryan Hoppes Bedford County

Mario Jamar Hunter Isle of Wight County

Kenneth Wayne Joyner Campbell County

Christopher Scott Kesler Orange County

Ryan Thomas King Roanoke County

James Clifton Kirkland Campbell County

Seth Walker Layton Henrico County/Richmond

Adam Eugene Martin Mecklenburg County

Paul David McMillan Botetourt County

Tyler Clifton Miller Augusta County

Justin Randall Myrick Pittsylvania County

James Henry Newby Pittsylvania County

Alison Amber Nowacki Richmond County

Matthew Joel O’Dell Franklin County

Meet Ravjibhai Parbadia Prince William County

Charles Hugo Parsons, III Rockbridge County

Ronnie McCoy Pearce, Jr. Sussex County

Joseph Christian Rader Augusta County

Michael Lee Rogers Henrico County

Barry Alan Schell Highland County

Sean Christopher Scott Chesterfield County

Eric Byron Smith Page County

Gary O’Neil Smith Henrico County/Richmond

Paul Anthony Sprouse Rockbridge County

Matthew Prescott Stafford, II Bedford County

Joseph Michael Utt Franklin County

Daniel Colby Vaughan Henrico County/Richmond

Michael Dale Wade, II Franklin County

James Douglas Waller Bath County

Dylan James Welsh Botetourt County

Charles Hubert Wheeler Caroline County

Alison Jean Willis Rockingham County

State police are currently hiring for 2021 Basic Session Academy classes. Those interested can visit vatrooper.com for more information.