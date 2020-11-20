Virginia State Police graduates 55 prior law enforcement officers, 3 to be assigned to local areas

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia State Police 133rd Basic Session class graduated 55 prior law enforcement officers, three troopers will be assigned to local areas in Hampton Roads.

The official ceremony was Friday, Nov. 20, at 10 a.m. in a special, socially distanced, outdoor graduation at the state police Academy.

The trainees began at the academy on Sept. 28 and received over 300 hours of classroom and field training in about 50 different subjects.

In accordance with Governor Ralph Northam’s latest directives related to COVID-19, no family, friends, or media were in attendance. The class was divided into three separately-spaced groups in the parking lot and the event was streamed live via the Virginia State Police Facebook page.

“To the very day of their graduation, the dedicated men and women of this Basic Session academy class have demonstrated their ability to adapt, overcome and succeed,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent.

“Fortunately, we were able to livestream the occasion for families and friends to witness this significant milestone for their loved ones. Not only was this a unique setting for the ceremony, but this is also only the second time in the Department’s 88 year history an Accelerated Lateral Entry Program has been held.”

The Accelerated Lateral Entry Program only accepts “pre-certified Virginia law enforcement officers” who have at least three years of active-duty experience at the local or state level.

Each candidate was in good standing with their former law enforcement employer and underwent an extensive background investigative and testing process. Collectively, the 133rd Basic Session accounts for 426 years of prior law enforcement experience.

Now, each trooper will spend six weeks with a Field Training Officer to learn his or her new patrol area.

Of the class, local troopers will be assigned in Hampton/Newport News, Norfolk/Virginia Beach, and Isle of Wight County.

133rd Basic Graduate                                                                         Assignment               

  • Austin Kenrick Anders                                                                      Franklin County
  • Dylan Wade Billiter                                                                           Tazewell County
  • Jonathan William Bloom                                                                  Chesterfield County
  • Christopher Stuart Boblett                                                               Franklin County
  • Bryce Alan Campbell                                                                         Henrico County/Richmond
  • Jesse Bethlynnie Campbell                                                               Bath County
  • Jason Gregory Carico                                                                         Bland County
  • Jermell Lamonte Chatman                                                               Arlington County
  • Dylan Storm Coleman                                                                       New Kent County
  • Rickie Lewis Compton, Jr.                                                                Halifax County
  • Scott Thomas Craig                                                                            Rockingham County
  • Zachary Ryan Davis                                                                           Rockbridge County
  • Peter Lawrence Dayton                                                                    Lunenburg County
  • Matthew James DeMoss                                                                    Norfolk/Virginia Beach
  • Michael Anthony Dunford                                                               Giles County
  • Tyler Steven Easter                                                                            Franklin County
  • Andrew Thomas Ehrhard                                                                 Shenandoah County
  • Jonathan Thomas Fitch                                                                     Rockbridge County
  • Michael Floyd Fury                                                                            Fluvanna County
  • Nicholas Ryan Graham                                                                     Hampton/Newport News
  • Jeffery Todd Hackney                                                                       Giles County
  • Corey Michael Hall                                                                            King George County
  • Joel Riley Hodges                                                                                Franklin County
  • Matthew Ryan Hoppes                                                                      Bedford County
  • Mario Jamar Hunter                                                                          Isle of Wight County
  • Kenneth Wayne Joyner                                                                     Campbell County
  • Christopher Scott Kesler                                                                   Orange County
  • Ryan Thomas King                                                                             Roanoke County
  • James Clifton Kirkland                                                                      Campbell County
  • Seth Walker Layton                                                                           Henrico County/Richmond
  • Adam Eugene Martin                                                                        Mecklenburg County
  • Paul David McMillan                                                                         Botetourt County
  • Tyler Clifton Miller                                                                            Augusta County
  • Justin Randall Myrick                                                                       Pittsylvania County
  • James Henry Newby                                                                          Pittsylvania County
  • Alison Amber Nowacki                                                                     Richmond County
  • Matthew Joel O’Dell                                                                           Franklin County
  • Meet Ravjibhai Parbadia                                                                  Prince William County
  • Charles Hugo Parsons, III                                                                 Rockbridge County
  • Ronnie McCoy Pearce, Jr.                                                                  Sussex County
  • Joseph Christian Rader                                                                     Augusta County
  • Michael Lee Rogers                                                                            Henrico County
  • Barry Alan Schell                                                                               Highland County
  • Sean Christopher Scott                                                                      Chesterfield County
  • Eric Byron Smith                                                                                Page County
  • Gary O’Neil Smith                                                                              Henrico County/Richmond
  • Paul Anthony Sprouse                                                                      Rockbridge County
  • Matthew Prescott Stafford, II                                                          Bedford County
  • Joseph Michael Utt                                                                             Franklin County
  • Daniel Colby Vaughan                                                                       Henrico County/Richmond
  • Michael Dale Wade, II                                                                       Franklin County
  • James Douglas Waller                                                                       Bath County
  • Dylan James Welsh                                                                            Botetourt County
  • Charles Hubert Wheeler                                                                  Caroline County
  • Alison Jean Willis                                                                              Rockingham County

State police are currently hiring for 2021 Basic Session Academy classes. Those interested can visit vatrooper.com for more information.

