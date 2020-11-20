Virginia State Police graduates 55 prior law enforcement officers, 3 to be assigned to local areas

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia State Police 133rd Basic Session class graduated 55 prior law enforcement officers, three troopers will be assigned to local areas in Hampton Roads.
The official ceremony was Friday, Nov. 20, at 10 a.m. in a special, socially distanced, outdoor graduation at the state police Academy.
The trainees began at the academy on Sept. 28 and received over 300 hours of classroom and field training in about 50 different subjects.
In accordance with Governor Ralph Northam’s latest directives related to COVID-19, no family, friends, or media were in attendance. The class was divided into three separately-spaced groups in the parking lot and the event was streamed live via the Virginia State Police Facebook page.
“To the very day of their graduation, the dedicated men and women of this Basic Session academy class have demonstrated their ability to adapt, overcome and succeed,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent.
“Fortunately, we were able to livestream the occasion for families and friends to witness this significant milestone for their loved ones. Not only was this a unique setting for the ceremony, but this is also only the second time in the Department’s 88 year history an Accelerated Lateral Entry Program has been held.”
The Accelerated Lateral Entry Program only accepts “pre-certified Virginia law enforcement officers” who have at least three years of active-duty experience at the local or state level.
Each candidate was in good standing with their former law enforcement employer and underwent an extensive background investigative and testing process. Collectively, the 133rd Basic Session accounts for 426 years of prior law enforcement experience.
Now, each trooper will spend six weeks with a Field Training Officer to learn his or her new patrol area.
Of the class, local troopers will be assigned in Hampton/Newport News, Norfolk/Virginia Beach, and Isle of Wight County.
133rd Basic Graduate Assignment
- Austin Kenrick Anders Franklin County
- Dylan Wade Billiter Tazewell County
- Jonathan William Bloom Chesterfield County
- Christopher Stuart Boblett Franklin County
- Bryce Alan Campbell Henrico County/Richmond
- Jesse Bethlynnie Campbell Bath County
- Jason Gregory Carico Bland County
- Jermell Lamonte Chatman Arlington County
- Dylan Storm Coleman New Kent County
- Rickie Lewis Compton, Jr. Halifax County
- Scott Thomas Craig Rockingham County
- Zachary Ryan Davis Rockbridge County
- Peter Lawrence Dayton Lunenburg County
- Matthew James DeMoss Norfolk/Virginia Beach
- Michael Anthony Dunford Giles County
- Tyler Steven Easter Franklin County
- Andrew Thomas Ehrhard Shenandoah County
- Jonathan Thomas Fitch Rockbridge County
- Michael Floyd Fury Fluvanna County
- Nicholas Ryan Graham Hampton/Newport News
- Jeffery Todd Hackney Giles County
- Corey Michael Hall King George County
- Joel Riley Hodges Franklin County
- Matthew Ryan Hoppes Bedford County
- Mario Jamar Hunter Isle of Wight County
- Kenneth Wayne Joyner Campbell County
- Christopher Scott Kesler Orange County
- Ryan Thomas King Roanoke County
- James Clifton Kirkland Campbell County
- Seth Walker Layton Henrico County/Richmond
- Adam Eugene Martin Mecklenburg County
- Paul David McMillan Botetourt County
- Tyler Clifton Miller Augusta County
- Justin Randall Myrick Pittsylvania County
- James Henry Newby Pittsylvania County
- Alison Amber Nowacki Richmond County
- Matthew Joel O’Dell Franklin County
- Meet Ravjibhai Parbadia Prince William County
- Charles Hugo Parsons, III Rockbridge County
- Ronnie McCoy Pearce, Jr. Sussex County
- Joseph Christian Rader Augusta County
- Michael Lee Rogers Henrico County
- Barry Alan Schell Highland County
- Sean Christopher Scott Chesterfield County
- Eric Byron Smith Page County
- Gary O’Neil Smith Henrico County/Richmond
- Paul Anthony Sprouse Rockbridge County
- Matthew Prescott Stafford, II Bedford County
- Joseph Michael Utt Franklin County
- Daniel Colby Vaughan Henrico County/Richmond
- Michael Dale Wade, II Franklin County
- James Douglas Waller Bath County
- Dylan James Welsh Botetourt County
- Charles Hubert Wheeler Caroline County
- Alison Jean Willis Rockingham County
State police are currently hiring for 2021 Basic Session Academy classes. Those interested can visit vatrooper.com for more information.
