Virginia State Parks working to open campgrounds for Memorial Day weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Parks announced on Friday that they are working toward reopening campgrounds for Memorial Day Weekend.

The announcement follows Governor Northam’s press conference where he released phase one of the state’s reopening strategy. In the briefing, Northam announced that while state parks continue to be open for day use, overnight facilities will open following a phased approach beginning with park campgrounds.

“This public health emergency has affected nearly every aspect of how we operate,” said Virginia State Parks Director Melissa Baker. “While we work to safely navigate through the weeks ahead, we are happy to open more of our facilities to the public who will benefit from the increased access to the natural and historical resources the parks provide.”

Restrooms and campground bathhouses will open beginning May 21. Other park facilities, including camp stores, museums, picnic shelters, and visitor centers, will remain closed.

As for park guests with current camping reservations, park officials released the following information:

Guests with camping reservations that were canceled with check-in before May 21 and with a check-out after May 22 will have the portion of their stay after May 21 automatically rescheduled. Those who would like to stay during the available portion of their reservation need to update check-in and payment option.

Guests who have camping reservations beginning May 22 and later do not need to take any action. Those reservations are still scheduled.

All other reservations between now and May 22 have been canceled and refunds have been automatically distributed through our customer service center.

State park officials said that no new reservations will be accepted through May 13 and as of now, all other overnight facilities will remain closed including cabins, lodges, and group campgrounds.

The fastest way to update reservation information is to visit reserveamerica.com or call 800-933-7275. Wait times may take longer than expected due to high call volume.

“It’s with an abundance of caution that we take this step toward becoming fully operational. The safety of our guests and staff remains our highest priority,” said Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation Director Clyde E. Cristman. “Thank you to our park visitors for continuing to adhere to social distancing guidelines and limiting group gatherings to 10 or fewer.”

Campers and guests should check the individual park website for the latest updates before visiting.

Up-to-date information regarding available recreational opportunities at Virginia State Parks can be found online.

