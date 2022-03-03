Virginia State Parks campgrounds reopen Friday

(WFXR) — Much to local campers’ delight, Virginia State Parks campgrounds will soon be taking reservations.

While full-service campgrounds with bathhouses at Douthat, Hungry Mother, Pocahontas, and Shenandoah River are open year-round, all other campsites typically close on the first Monday in December, staying closed until the first Friday in March.

Virginia State Parks campgrounds will reopen Friday, March 4 and will be taking reservations for the upcoming camping season.

Twenty-nine of Virginia’s 41 state parks offer camping with more than 1,800 campsites with options ranging from primitive camping to RV sites with electric and water hookups. You can click here to search parks by amenities and access a map of the state showing parks with camping.

New this year and replacing the previous first-come, first-served campsite reservation policy, campers will be able to go online, view an interactive map, and choose an available site to reserve.

You can also call the Customer Service Center at 800-933-7275 and choose option 5 to book a reservation.