Virginia State Fair sneak peak: What to know before walking through the gate

DOSWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia State Fair is finally here!

There will be plenty of food, rides and games for locals to enjoy starting Friday, but 8News was given a sneak peak of what to expect a day early.

The state fair, a staple to Virginians, will have plenty of food and fun for everyone who comes out. There will be a blue ribbon craft beer fest, an Ultimate Stunt Circus, Xtreme Chinese acrobats and more.

People who decide to come out to the fair can even see memorabilia from the famous racing horse, Secretariat. There will be plenty of animals at the fair as well.

“We’re celebrating the best animals, we’re celebrating the best food, we’re celebrating the best entertainment and it’s just a once a year party basically,” Kathy Dixon, a Virginia State Fair representative, told 8News. “It’s a big outdoor event and people just really look forward to it.”

Visitors can enjoy staples like funnel cake and fried Oreos but the fair will have new food items available, including firecracker corn on the cob and Chesapeake grilled cheese.

That is only just the beginning of what to expect. The fair will also have live music, a parade and other performances to witness.

Tickets are now on sale and advanced tickets are on sale until midnight. The fair is located at 13191 Dawn Blvd. in Doswell.