RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia State Crime Commission will hold a draft meeting today at the Patrick Henry Building.
The meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 21 will start at 1 p.m. in the East Reading Room and will discuss topics ranging from intentional homicide to bicyclist fatalities.
The meeting will be split up into seven main topics, with smaller subtopics in each section.
- Call to Order / Approval of Jan. 10, 2023, Meeting Minutes
The Honorable John S. Edwards, Chair
- Intentional Homicide
-Intentional Homicide
Kashea P. Kovacs, Ph.D.
-General Principles for Curbing Violent Crime
Thomas Abt, Founding Director, Center for the Study and Practice of Violence Reduction
-Gun Violence
Rick Edwards, Chief of Police, Richmond Police Department
- Motor Vehicle, Pedestrian, and Bicyclist Fatalities
-How did COVID impact traffic safety?
Bryan E. Porter, Ph.D., Old Dominion University, and Nic Ward, Ph.D., Leidos
-Motor Vehicle, Pedestrian, and Bicyclist Fatalities
Amanda M. Muncy, Staff Attorney
-Pedestrian Safety Factors and Actions
Stephen Read, P.E., State Highway Safety Engineer, Virginia Department of Transportation
- Sealing and Expungement of Criminal Records – Update
Jacob M. Lubetkin, Staff Attorney
- Public Comment
- Election of Chair and Vice-Chair
- Adjournment
The presentation will also be available on their website at the start of the meeting.
Keep up to date with the latest news on WAVY.com.