RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia State Crime Commission will hold a draft meeting today at the Patrick Henry Building.

The meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 21 will start at 1 p.m. in the East Reading Room and will discuss topics ranging from intentional homicide to bicyclist fatalities.

The meeting will be split up into seven main topics, with smaller subtopics in each section. Call to Order / Approval of Jan. 10, 2023, Meeting Minutes

The Honorable John S. Edwards, Chair

The Honorable John S. Edwards, Chair Intentional Homicide



-Intentional Homicide

Kashea P. Kovacs, Ph.D.



-General Principles for Curbing Violent Crime

Thomas Abt, Founding Director, Center for the Study and Practice of Violence Reduction



-Gun Violence

Rick Edwards, Chief of Police, Richmond Police Department

-How did COVID impact traffic safety?

Bryan E. Porter, Ph.D., Old Dominion University, and Nic Ward, Ph.D., Leidos



-Motor Vehicle, Pedestrian, and Bicyclist Fatalities

Amanda M. Muncy, Staff Attorney



-Pedestrian Safety Factors and Actions

Stephen Read, P.E., State Highway Safety Engineer, Virginia Department of Transportation

Jacob M. Lubetkin, Staff Attorney

Election of Chair and Vice-Chair

Adjournment

The presentation will also be available on their website at the start of the meeting.