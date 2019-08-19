Virginia State Crime Commission begins hearings on gun violence

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – Governor Ralph Northam sent a letter to members of the Virginia State Crime Commission Monday in advance of their hearing on legislation introduced during a Special Session in June.

Gov. Northam called the special session following the May 31 mass shooting in Virginia Beach. Lawmakers were only in the chambers for 90 minutes. Instead of voting or working on the legislation then, Virginia Republicans called on the Virginia State Crime Commission to review the measures as well as the incident in Virginia Beach.

The hearings got underway Monday morning in Richmond and will continue Tuesday. You can watch them live at this link.

In his letter to the Crime Commission, Gov. Northam wrote, in part:

On June 4, five days after a horrific mass shooting took twelve innocent lives and injured four more in Virginia Beach, I called a Special Session of the General Assembly to address the emergency of gun violence in our Commonwealth. I called this session because we in Virginia are all too familiar with the horror of mass shootings—I never want another governor to have to mourn with the families of innocent people killed at their workplace or their school. But we also know it is more than just mass shootings; the daily toll of gun violence in our communities kills more than 1,000 Virginians each year. That’s an average of three people killed by guns every single day.”

Click here to read the full text of the letter to the Virginia State Crime Commission.